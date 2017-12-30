Steve Smith drives Australia towards safety in Boxing Day Test

 

Steve Smith has stymied England's hopes of victory in the fourth Ashes Test, reaching 87 not out at tea on day five of the MCG dead rubber.

Australia are 4-225 at tea, leading by 61 runs and having conceded they're batting for a draw a long time ago.

The visitors denied David Warner a record-breaking century then dismissed Shaun Marsh with the final ball in today's morning session.

But Smith and Mitch Marsh have since continued Australia's stonewall with little fuss on a flat pitch.

Smith has now spent six hours at the crease and dug in desperately as England pushed for a consolation prize after they relinquished the urn at the WACA in the third Test.

The visitors were unable to conjure a breakthrough with the second new ball after Saturday's meal break, leaving captain Joe Root struggling for ideas on a slow strip that has hardly broken up.

Australia hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series, having banked big wins in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

The series finale starts at the SCG on January 4.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Root starts resting his frontline quicks in Saturday's final session. Jimmy Anderson has delivered 56 overs in the match, while Stuart Broad has sent down 47.

Smith and Warner survived the opening 90 minutes on day five, showing great caution as they compiled a 107-run stand in 48 overs.

But a rash stroke from Warner ended the vice-captain's knock of 86 and created some nerves in Australia's dressing room.

Warner lashed at the first delivery he faced from part-timer Root, with James Vince gleefully accepting the skied edge.

A spectacular one-handed catch from keeper Jonny Bairstow then helped Broad dismiss Shaun Marsh for four.

Australia coach Darren Lehmann conceded his side had all but given up hope of victory in Melbourne after day three, when Alastair Cook compiled a record- breaking knock of 244 not out.

