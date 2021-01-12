TODAY |

Steve Smith defends himself after controversial scuffing, says it's something he does 'out of habit'

Source:  1 NEWS

Australian cricket star Steve Smith has come out in defence of his controversial actions during the final day of the third Test against India, saying it's actually something he does all the time.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Australian batsman rubbed out Rishabh Pant’s guard during a drinks break, drawing widespread condemnation. Source: SKY

Smith was blasted following the draw in Brisbane after the stumps camera caught him scuffing an Indian batsman's guard marks while shadow batting on the pitch during a drinks break.

Smith himself, though, told Wisden Cricket it's something he has done regularly.

"It's something I do in games to visualise where we are bowling, how the batter is playing our bowlers and then out of habit I always mark centre," Smith said.

"It's such a shame that this and other events have taken away from what was a great batting performance by India."

Cricketers and commentators were unimpressed by Smith's antics, labelling them "very poor" and "naughty" while many Indian fans pushed further and claimed it was cheating.

Ex-England fast bowler Darren Gough had one of the most brutal reviews, though, citing the Australian's ball-tampering scandal in 2018 in his analysis.

"You've got Steve Smith, who showed us all these tears and sorrow just a few years ago when he got done for sandpaper on the ball," Gough said on talkSPORT radio. "Well now during a break in play between overs he's dancing around and scuffing up the pitch and rubbing out the marks with his spikes, the batsman's marker.

"That was totally out of order.

"People say he's done nothing wrong — well he has! He's going onto the pitch ... and rubbing out the markers the batsman has put on to [signal] where he puts his bat.

"It's plain cheating in my book."

India and Australia are headed to Brisbane for a series-decider at the Gabba after the draw in Sydney left the series level at 1-1.

Cricket
Australia
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Crusaders sign former Blues star Rene Ranger as injury cover for Super Rugby Aotearoa
2
Kane Williamson's red-hot summer recognised with record-breaking mark in ICC Test rankings
3
Steve Smith 'quite upset' about unsportsmanlike claims after getting caught scuffing Indian batsman's marks
4
Bulked-up Warriors have size to emulate some of club's most successful sides, recruitment manager says
5
Classless Aussie star Steve Smith slammed after 'very poor' antics at crease
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
01:53

NSW mother wakes from coma to learn two of her boys, 6 and 7, killed in hit-and-run

Divers retrieve 'black box' of Indonesian plane that nosedived into ocean with 62 aboard

Cat-seeking gunman wearing military-style clothing threatens animal shelter worker in Melbourne

'Beyond disgusting' - Acting Australian PM criticised for pushing 'all lives matter' slogan