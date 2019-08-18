Steve Smith considering neck guard after horror bouncer despite 'claustrophobic' feel

TODAY |

Steve Smith is reconsidering his refusal to use a neck guard while batting, even though the talented batsman feels "claustrophobic" when the attachment is clipped onto his helmet.

Smith, who became international cricket's first concussion substitute on day five of the Lord's Ashes clash, is expected to miss the third Test that starts in Leeds on Thursday.

The former skipper, so central to Australia's hopes of enhancing their 1-0 series lead, was diagnosed on Sunday with what he termed a mild concussion after being struck on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer on Saturday.

Smith is upbeat he will recover in time to face England at Headingley but the touring party are bracing for the superstar to miss at least that game.

Smith will have to conquer some mental demons whenever he returns to the crease, as coach Justin Langer suggested, but the other big question is whether he will start using a neck guard.

StemGuards were designed by helmet manufacturer Masuri in the aftermath of Phillip Hughes' tragic death in 2014.

The helmet attachments are recommended under Cricket Australia's concussion and head trauma policy but not mandatory, although they are expected to become compulsory next year.

Smith and David Warner are among Australia's batsmen who don't use neck guards.

"I along with a few other players in the team find it a little bit different, uncomfortable to what we're used to," Smith said in London.

"I feel a little bit claustrophobic when it's on. I feel like I'm enclosed and not overly comfortable.

"But it's certainly something I need to probably have a look at.

"Perhaps try in the nets and see if I can find a way to get comfortable with it."

Warner noted in 2016 he does "not and will not wear" a neck guard because it "digs into my neck, it is uncomfortable and is a distraction".

Smith, who was leading Australia's chase once again in the second Ashes Test, was forced to retire hurt from the blow.
