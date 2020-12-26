Steve Smith bowled out for a duck as India dominate opening of Boxing Day Test

Australia have been rolled for 195 by India with the tourists well on top nearing the end of day one in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

India have shown no signs of mental scars following their record collapse in Adelaide last week, bouncing back with a new-look line-up for the second Test.

The MCG pitch has been infamously flat in recent years, but India's bowlers, spearheaded by quick Jasprit Bumrah (4-56) and spinner Ravi Ashwin (3-35), extracted serious seam and spin from it.

Apart from an 86-run fourth-wicket stand between Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head (38), Australia never looked comfortable as Bumrah, Ashwin, as well as debutant Mohammed Siraj (2-40), heaped on the pressure.

Bumrah cleaned up the under-fire Joe Burns in the fourth over, before Ashwin claimed makeshift opener Matthew Wade (30) and the prized scalp of Steve Smith in an eventful first session.

Smith was caught at leg-slip off a turning delivery without scoring - the 31-year-old's first Test duck since 2016.

It was not the only nought of the morning, with Burns' 10-ball stay again putting him under pressure to keep his Test place.

Bumrah had Burns nicking to recalled wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant - with the Queensland opener now averaging just 24.2 from his last nine Test innings since making 97 against Pakistan in November 2019.

Labuschagne successfully appealed an lbw decision and was struck on the helmet, resulting in a lengthy delay, during his innings as he top-scored with 48.

Captain Tim Paine was at the centre of some controversy, surviving a contentious run-out decision on six, with many experts believing his bat was behind the line.

But the third umpire's call didn't cost India, with the Australia wicketkeeper only making 13 and was dismissed shortly after promising allrounder Cameron Green (12).

Nathan Lyon produced a late-cameo, hitting Bumrah for a six and a four in consecutive deliveries before being trapped lbw on the next ball for 20.

Australia took in an unchanged line-up and Paine opted to bat first after securing a thumping eight-wicket victory in the opening match where India crumbled for a record-low 36.

India made four changes as they aim to level the series at a venue where they comfortably won two years ago in a game where Bumrah starred with nine wickets.

Pant endured a sloppy start behind the stumps, conceding 10 byes, while Gill, allrounder Jadeja and Siraj were also inclusions.