Star names, including Richie McCaw, on show again for second T20 Black Clash

Both Team Rugby and Team Cricket have announced just some of their star-studded lineups for the second edition of the T20 Black Clash, with the two sides to face off again in Napier on January 17.

Fresh from the success of this year's first edition of the exhibition fund raising match, both sides return to action for round two. Team Rugby will be coached by Sir Graham Henry, Team Cricket by Stephen Fleming.

Star names such as Richie McCaw, Israel Dagg and the Barrett brothers return for Team Rugby, while Team Cricket have been bolstered by the acquisition of former Black Caps captain Daniel Vettori.

The Alternative Commentary Collective will return to commentate the match, joined by 1 NEWS Sport's Scotty Stevenson.

Teams (so far):

Team Rugby: Richie McCaw, Israel Dagg, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett, Aaron Smith, Brad Weber.

Team Cricket: Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori, Kyle Mills, Grant Elliott, Jacob Oram, Nathan Astle.

