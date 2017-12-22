 

Stand-in Black Caps skipper backs replacements to seal ODI series against Windies

Stand-in Black Caps captain Tom Latham is backing replacement players Matt Henry and Neil Broom to finish the job, as the pair join the New Zealand side ahead of the second one day international against the West Indies in Christchurch tomorrow.

Tom Latham threw his support behind Matt Henry and Neil Broom ahead of tomorrow's clash.
Source: 1 NEWS

After the Black Caps' five-wicket win in Whangarei earlier this week, Henry and Broom come into the squad to replace Tim Southee and Kane Williamson respectively, with the senior duo "rested" before a heavy diet of white ball cricket this summer.

Speaking to media ahead of tomorrow's clash, Latham said that the newcomers will help the side take the match and the series.

"We've talked in the past that he (Henry) hasn't necessarily had the opportunities that he's deserved," Latham said.

"He gets a chance tomorrow to, on his home patch, to come in and done what he's done for a while."

Latham also praised Broom, who has the near impossible task of replacing Williamson at first-drop.

"Broomy obviously comes straight into three for Kane."

"Broomy's been doing well at domestic cricket as well, I'm sure he'll be looking forward to his opportunity."

