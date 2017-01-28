Stand-in Aussie skipper Matthew Wade to miss second ODI against Black Caps

Matthew Wade has been ruled out of Australia's second ODI against New Zealand, but the wicketkeeper insists his back spasms will be under control long before the first Test starts in India.

Wade was listed to captain Australia throughout the ongoing ODI series following the withdrawals of Steve Smith (ankle injury) and David Warner (rested).

Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade. Source: Photosport

The stand-in skipper failed a pre-match fitness test in Auckland on Monday, having tweaked his back at training the day before.

The touring party was initially confident Wade would recover in time to face New Zealand in Napier on Thursday, with team doctor John Orchard describing it as a short-term injury.

Wade was restricted to walking laps at McLean Park during Wednesday's training session, later confirming he won't play the second chapter of the three-match series.

The ODI series finale is in Hamilton on Sunday, with Wade no certainty to take part.

It is far from ideal in the lead-up to a four-Test tour of India, which starts in Pune on February 23 and will test Wade's glovework like few other challenges.

But the 29-year-old, who was part of Australia's miserable Test tour of India in 2013, insists he will be fully fit by the time he lands in Dubai for a training camp.

"There will be no problem for India and Dubai. I'll be hitting the ground running when I get to Dubai," Wade said.

"We've got a practice game there and a practice game in India before the first Test. I'll be available for all of those, that won't be a problem.

"They (Orchard and team physio David Beakley) are on top of it. They know exactly what's going on. For me it's just about trying to recover and get it right.

"It hasn't happened so far, but hopefully over the next 24 hours it does."

Wade is still a chance to become the nation's 25th ODI captain on Sunday but he will be sent home if the injury doesn't settle down soon.

"We'll give myself a chance to see how it goes today. If it gets a touch better today then I'll stay around," he said.

"I'd love to be out there. It was hard to sit there and watch the other day, so it's going to be the same in Napier. It's really frustrating."