Sri Lankan batsman claims unwanted record after heartbreaking dismissal against West Indies

Sean Nugent
Source:  1 NEWS

Sri Lankan wicketkeeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella has broken a 40-year-old record, becoming the Test cricketer to score the most fifties without scoring a hundred.

Niroshan Dickwella was bowled for 96, meaning he became the test cricketer to score the most test fifties without a century. Source: SKY

Dickwella notched his 17th test half-century against the West Indies during the first Test in Antigua, and looked on track to break three figures for the first time, before falling agonisingly short, bowled for his highest Test score of 96.

The dismissal meant the 42-test veteran gained the unwanted record, surpassing former Indian opening batsman Chetan Chauhan, who scored 16 half-centuries without a hundred before his last game in 1981.

Dickwella looked crushed as he chopped on a Kemar Roach off-cutter, just four short of a maiden ton.

Having scored 2291 test runs, Dickwella is still some way short of the record for most runs without a century, held by Australian legend Shane Warne with 3154.

Sri Lanka drew the first Test against the West Indies in Antingua, the home side batting out the final day thanks to an unbeaten 113 by Nkrumah Bonner.

The second Test begins at the same venue next Tuesday.

