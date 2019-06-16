TODAY |

Sri Lanka lock themselves in dressing room after Australia loss, boycott press conference

AAP
More From
Cricket

Sri Lanka are set to be fined by the ICC after refusing to attend conduct a compulsory post-match media conference following their 87-run World Cup defeat to Australia.

The 1996 world champions were comfortably beaten at The Oval, 24 hours after lodging an official complaint about what they claim is inferior treatment compared to other nations.

Team officials refused to open the door to ICC officials after the match a move that is certain to infuriate cricket's governing body.

Sri Lanka team manager Ashantha de Mel claimed earlier this week some of the hotels the team have stayed at have lacked a swimming pool and the bus that had been ferrying them around the UK was too cramped.

De Mel was also unhappy about the pitch that was being prepared at The Oval, hinting that it was less batting friendly than the one that was prepared for India's win over Australia last Sunday.

The claim was vehemently denied by the ICC who said they employ an independent body to work with local curators to prepare the pitches.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Aussies sealed an 87-run victory in London to leapfrog the Black Caps. Source: SKY

    Australia captain Aaron FInch, who plays county cricket at The Oval for Surrey praised the pitch and praised the work of the curators who have battled against rain in the English capital all week.

    "I thought the pitch played beautifully today," Finch said.

    "I thought with how dry it was it might spin more, but it played beautifully all day.

    "If you play enough here you know that with grass it keeps pace and carry on the wicket.

    "They actually play a lot better than they look at times. So credit to the groundsman, especially given just how much rain there has been in London this week.

    "To produce a beautiful wicket like that with as limited preparation is a great effort."

    Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera is bowled by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia at The Oval in London, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
    Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera is bowled Source: Associated Press
    More From
    Cricket
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders celebrates after his try during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz
    Highlanders sneak into Super Rugby finals as Bulls thrash Lions
    2
    A Joel Evans home-run gave NZ a 2-0 victory in Prague.
    Black Sox stay unbeaten at Softball world championships with gutsy display against Cuba
    3
    New Zealand are on the way home after a 2-0 defeat in Grenoble.
    Football Ferns' World Cup hopes slashed as Canada cruise to victory
    4
    Wallabies coach Michael Cheika during the Wallabies Captain's Run at Eden Park ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship match in Auckland. Friday 14 August 2015. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
    Michael Cheika defends phone call with Kalyn Ponga - 'I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't speak to the best'
    5
    Down 24-7, the Hurricanes fought back for a 29-24 win at home.
    Hurricanes come form behind to beat Blues in final round robin clash
    MORE FROM
    Cricket
    MORE

    Black Caps share points with India after another Cricket World Cup washout
    Warner's ton helped Australia hold off Pakistan by 41 runs.

    Cricket World Cup diary: Grab your coats and gumboots, it's rain dance time
    1 NEWS

    David Warner admits he feared he'd never play for Australia again after ball-tampering shame
    India's captain Virat Kohli and teammates celebrate the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill. New Zealand Black Caps v India. One Day International cricket. 2nd ODI, Bay Oval, Tauranga. New Zealand. Saturday 26 January 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

    Indian skipper reveals tactics for tomorrow's Cricket World Cup clash with Black caps