Sri Lanka fined for slow over rate in T20 loss to Black Caps

Sri Lanka has been fined for maintaining a slow over rate in the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand.

The International Cricket Council says all 11 players were fined 40 percent of their match fee for being two overs behind schedule.

Umpires had leveled the charge against the team to ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft. Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction.

According to ICC's code of conduct, a fine of 20 percent of each player's match fee will be levied as a fine for every over bowled behind schedule.