Sri Lanka elect to bat after Black Caps make one change for second Test

The Black Caps are bowling after Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and chose to bat in the second and final Test in Colombo.

Rain delayed the start of play by three hours in a match New Zealand must win to level the series.

The teams made one change each after the hosts won the opener in Galle by six wickets.

NZ brought in seam bowling allrounder Colin de Grandhomme for Mitchell Santner. The hosts called in offspinner Dilruwan Perera to replace Akila Dananjaya. 

Dananjaya's bowling action was reported by the umpires as suspect after he took six wickets in the match in Galle.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville, Trent Boult.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson gestures as he speaks with Trent Boult during the day five of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Kane Williamson and Trent Boult. Source: Associated Press
