 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Sri Lanka captain pleads not guilty after being charged with ball tampering in Windies Test

share

Source:

Associated Press

The International Cricket Council has charged Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal with changing the condition of the ball during the second test against West Indies.

Day three against the West Indies was delayed as the visitors refused to take the field.
Source: Sony

The ICC announced the decision via Twitter this morning, and later said that Chandimal had pleaded not guilty.

Match referee Javagal Srinath of India "will hold a hearing following the conclusion" of the ongoing test, the ICC said.

Sri Lanka had resumed play on day three on Sunday under protest after delaying the start and strongly denied it tampered with the ball in St. Lucia.

The visiting team was charged with altering the condition of the ball by umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould, who reviewed video of West Indies' first innings on Saturday. They penalized Sri Lanka before play on Sunday with a change of ball and the award of five runs to West Indies.

Sri Lanka protested by refusing to leave its dressing room for nearly 90 minutes. Then the team went out to the middle and walked back to the boundary, where arguing with officials continued for another 40 minutes.

Sri Lanka Cricket advised the team to play "under protest," that team management said no players "engaged in any wrongdoing," and it would take all steps to defend any player charged with "any unwarranted allegation."

At stumps yesterday, Sri Lanka was 334-8 in its second innings, leading West Indies by 287 runs with one day left.

Chandimal was out for 39 off 112 balls after scoring an undefeated 119 in the first innings.

West Indies leads the three-test series 1-0.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Sacré bleu! World Rugby's judiciary says red card issued over All Black Beauden Barrett's frightening fall was WRONG

01:00
2
Squats, bench press, cardio - it's all in a day's work for our best players.

Where champions are made: Take a sneak peek inside a gruelling All Blacks gym session


00:36
3
Genia was left with a broken arm after his clash with Cian Healy.

Watch: Michael Cheika accuses Irish prop of 'king-hit' on Will Genia after Wallabies loss

00:15
4
The cult hero All Blacks was put through his paces in the gym ahead of the third Test against France.

Watch: Not 175kg anymore! Karl Tu'inukuafe has the guns out as he works with fellow All Blacks front rowers

5
Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Star-studded Mate Ma'a Tonga team to face Toa Samoa squad that includes Anthony Milford

00:32
The inland earthquake posed no tsunami risk.

Watch: Strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake leaves trail of damage in Osaka, Japan

The inland earthquake poses no tsunami risk.

01:33
NZNO industrial services manager Cee Payne made the announcement in Wellington today.

Nurses union says they have 'strongly rejected' latest pay offer from DHB, with strikes still possible

About 27,000 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants voted to strike for two full days next month.

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening weekend of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: What sex scandal? Mexico put tumultuous build-up behind them to stun Germany

Reporter Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' expert reaction to the day's matches.

00:17
The footage shows two students fighting, before others become involved.

Most read story: 'Suspension meetings scheduled' after vicious schoolyard fight filmed at Ashburton College

The email from a "concerned parent" says the fight began over an alleged stolen bike.


23:03
Three gay men spoke about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and Sunday goes undercover to find people offering it.

'Pray the gay away' – Homosexual conversion therapy happening in NZ

Three gay men spoke to TVNZ1's Sunday about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and the programme went undercover to find people offering it.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 