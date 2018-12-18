TODAY |

Sri Lanka 155-3 at tea against New Zealand in Christchurch

Associated Press
Topics
Cricket

New Zealand broke one stubborn partnership only to be presented with another today as Sri Lanka fought hard to save the second cricket test on a hot fourth day at Hagley Oval.

Captain Dinesh Chandimal rallied Sri Lanka's resistance as it faced the prospect of having to bat two full days to draw the match and series after starting its second innings 659 runs behind.

At tea, Sri Lanka was 155-3 in its second innings, with Chandimal 56 not out, joined by Angelo Mathews who was on 22.

Chandimal put on 116 runs for Sri Lanka's third wicket with Kusal Mendis, who was the only man out in the first two sessions on Friday, caught on 67.

The partnership between Chandimal and Mendis spanned 53 overs and 225 minutes and awoke in the New Zealanders the memory of the fourth day of the first test in Wellington, which Mendis and Mathews negotiated a day's play without the loss of a wicket.

Such days are rare in test history; the Wellington occasion was the first wicketless day in a test in New Zealand and the first anywhere in the world for a decade. But for almost half of the fourth day of this test, the prospect that history might repeat itself loomed large.

New Zealand exhausted all of its bowling options, seam and spin, without obvious disconcerting Chandimal or Mendis who progressed slowly but determinedly to their half centuries.

Mendis reached his eighth half century in tests before lunch, from 113 balls, and Chandimal reached his 17th before tea from 170 balls in 220 minutes.

New Zealand finally made the breakthrough when Mendis fell to a brilliant catch by the substitute fielder Matt Henry at short cover from the bowling of Neil Wagner.

Sri Lanka's Angleo Mathews celebrates with Kusal Mendis on day four of the first cricket Test against the Black Caps v Sri Lanka. Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand. Tuesday 18 December 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Sri Lanka's Angleo Mathews celebrates with Kusal Mendis on day four of the first cricket Test against the Black Caps. Source: Photosport
Topics
Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sri Lanka's Angleo Mathews celebrates with Kusal Mendis on day four of the first cricket Test against the Black Caps v Sri Lanka. Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand. Tuesday 18 December 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Sri Lanka 155-3 at tea against New Zealand in Christchurch
2
Coach Eddie Jones said that the haka was as important as the Spice Girls.
2018 in review: All Blacks show they're human ahead of colossal 2019
3
The practice has been banned overseas.
Hundreds of racing greyhounds killed in NZ every year, despite promises to clean up the industry
4
England cricket captain, ex-rugby skipper receive knighthoods
5
Colin De Grandhomme bats against Sri Lanka
Colin de Grandhomme blitz sees Black Caps set Sri Lanka 660 to win series
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
Steven Smith of Australia (r) and David Warner of Australia (c) during Day 4 of the Sunfoil International Test Series cricket match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on 25 March 2018 © Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

'They'll be welcomed back' - Australia desperate for banned trio's return
00:15
The Black Caps opener reached three figures in front of his home crowd in Christchurch.

Tom Latham century puts Black Caps in control in second Test against Sri Lanka
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

All eyes on Virat Kohli after Indian skipper suffers another back injury
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 27: Peter Handscomb of the Stars plays a shot during the Big Bash League match between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt Blyth/Getty Images)

Melbourne Stars deliver five-wicket flogging to Sydney Sixers in Big Bash