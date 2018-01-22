Spin-king Mitchell Santner humiliates Pakistan skipper in comical stumping

Black Caps spinner Mitchell Santner had Pakistan on their knees - literally - as the tourists were skittled for 105 in the first Twenty20 international in Wellington.

Asked to bat on a bouncy Westpac Stadium pitch, the tourists' top order succumbed to a series of wild shots.

Their hopes crippled at 53-7, it took Babar Azam (41 off 41 balls) and Hasan Ali (23 off 11) to ensure they surpassed their previous worst T20I score of 74.

No other batsman reached double figures.

New ball pair Tim Southee (3-13) and Seth Rance (3-26) set the scene while Santner (2-15) was the other outstanding Black Caps bowler as Pakistan were dismissed with two balls remaining.

Southee is the stand-in captain after Kane Williamson was ruled out of the match with a side strain niggle.

New Zealand are also resting pacemen Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Ranked No.1 in the world in T20I cricket, the Black Caps are on course to beat the second-ranked visitors and continue the momentum from the one-day international series which they won 5-0.

Five players not involved in the ODI series were injected into the team - Glenn Phillips, Tom Bruce, Anaru Kitchen, Ish Sodhi and Rance.

Pakistan were bolstered by the return of pace bowlers Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir, who both sat out the fifth ODI.

They are without experienced allrounder Shoaib Malik, who flew home after suffering ongoing concussion symptoms.