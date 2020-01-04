Spin bowling to become a key factor in third Test against Australia, Todd Astle says

The SCG pitch has offered limited assistance so far but New Zealand legspinner Todd Astle believes that will soon change, especially after Saturday's hot weather.



Australia amassed a total of 454 thanks largely to Marnus Labuschagne's maiden double-ton, with NZ to resume at 0-63 on day three of the third trans-Tasman Test.



"With the weather being warm, the wicket will start to become more up and down. Spinners will bowl lots of overs and it will be a factor," Astle said.



"It's just a case of our batters hopefully nullifying it."



Labuschagne, who batted for more than eight hours before chipping a catch back to Astle, suggested the deck is already starting to show promising signs for tweakers.



"The wicket sort of deteriorated a little bit quicker through that middle session (on Saturday)," he said.



"The wicket was changing almost over by over. I felt like it was spinning more, it was bouncing more, some were shooting a bit lower.



"Then from the far end, a few were kicking up and a few were going under - which is a great sign for us."



The Black Caps opted to play two spinners amid five changes to their XI, promoting Astle and former NSW offspinner Will Somerville.

