The special reason behind Tom Blundell's multi-colour bat grip

While Tom Blundell's innings of 121 against Australia was significant for a number of sporting reasons, the Black Caps' opener's historic hundred took on a much more significant meaning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Shoehorned in at the top of the New Zealand order in place of Jeet Raval, Blundell became the first Kiwi to score a century in Melbourne, however he couldn't stave off a series surrendering 248-run defeat at the MCG.

Blundell's bat featured a multi-coloured grip in both innings of the Boxing Day Test, the gesture in support of six-year-old Hollie Beattie.

Hollie suffers from a rare form of cancer, neuroblastoma, forcing her into spending countless months in Auckland's Starship Hospital.

Dad John Beattie's boss is selling the grips at his store Player Sports, Blundell's teammates Neil Wagner and Tim Southee also using them.

"It was a bit of a no brainer for me chuck it on my bat and raise a bit of awareness for Hollie," Blundell said after his innings.

"I'm just happy I could do my part for her."

Despite the significance of Blundell's knock, the Beattie family weren't tuned in, on holiday and away from the TV.

"John was listening to it on the radio and I was receiving photos," said mum Jo.

At Blundell's 50 we got a photo, and I was telling Hollie this is on telly, this is going to be big."

Around 1400 grips have already been sold on both sides of the Tasman, with the possibility more will be made.