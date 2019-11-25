Southee, Henry strike with the ball before stumps, after Black Caps bowled out for 375

Relive 1 NEWS Now's updates of the second Test between New Zealand and England from Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Tim Southee celebrates the wicket of Ollie Pope on Day 2 of the first Test between the Black Caps and England at Bay Oval. Source: Photosport

6:30pm: ENG 39/2 (Burns 24*, Root 6*) after 18 overs

That's stumps. England survive without further loss, Burns and Root batting to the close.

A good day for the Black Caps, they lead by 336 runs heading into day three, England at times wilting.

We'll be back tomorrow as the Kiwis push for a first innings lead at Seddon Park.

5:57pm: ENG 24/2 (Burns 15*, Root 0*) after 9.5 overs.

WICKET! There we go! Henry is unlucky to have Burns dropped by Taylor, before snaring Denly!

A regulation outswinger has Denly prodding forward, the ball taking the edge through to Watling who takes the catch moving forward.

Denly also has to go for four, Root comes out before the close of play.

England trail by 351 runs with eight wickets in hand.

5:41pm: ENG 11/1 (Burns 6*, Denly 0*) after 6.4 overs.

WICKET! Southee strikes for the Black Caps! A fuller ball that moves slightly back into Sibley has the right hander falling over himself, trapped on the pad and given out LBW.

No thought of a review from Sibley, who walks off for four. Will England send in a nightwatchman? Nope. Denly the new batsman.

5:26pm: ENG 6/0 (Burns 4*, Sibley 1*) after 3 overs

England are underway with the bat, but there's a stoppage as Southee hits Sibley on the head. The medical staff are out, going through all the protocols. Sibley's back on his feet and ready to go again.

England trail by 369 runs with 10 wickets remaining.

5:01pm: NZ 375 all out (Henry 5*) after 129.1 overs.

WICKET! Aaaand Wagner goes first ball. A full toss from Curran is whipped straight to Sibley who completes the catch.

The Black Caps all out for 375, England's innings to get underway soon.

4:59pm: NZ 375/9 (Henry 5*, Wagner 0*) after 129 overs

WICKET! Santner goes. After a quickfire knock that included two sixes (one of which took out a security guard in the crowd), Santner goes hooking.

Archer finds a bit more bounce, and Santner can't get enough. He goes for 23, Neil Wagner at number 11 replaces him.

4:42pm: NZ 357/8 (Santner 10*, Henry 0*) after 121.5 overs.

WICKET! Southee has to depart after a snorter from Woakes! England persist with a back-of-a-line length, as Woakes catches Southee's gloves through to Pope behind the stumps.

Southee out for 18, Matt Henry the new man.

4:20pm: NZ 330/7 (Santner 5*, Southee 0*) after 120.4 overs.

WICKET! Mitchell falls! Another bouncer from Broad has Mitchell looking to pull again, but a top edge sails down to fine leg where Archer takes the catch.

Mitchell goes for a well made 73 on debut. Tim Southee the new man.

4:04pm: NZ 322/6 (Mitchell 68*, Santner 2*) after 118 overs

We're back for the final session of day two. Mitchell Santner has joined Daryl Mitchell at the crease.

Will the Black Caps look to declare tonight? Or will they want to bat England completely out of this game?

Mitchell begins the session with a boundary, clipping Woakes for four through midwicket.

3:39pm: NZ 315/6 (Mitchell 63*, Santner 0*) after 116.5 overs.

WICKET! England finally get rid of BJ Watling! Broad goes short and Watling fends at one, the bounce is more than he anticipates though.

The ball climbs and takes the edge of the bat through to Burns in the gully. Watling goes for 55 from 192 balls.

The partnership is broken for 124 runs, and that'll be tea too.

3:19pm: NZ 304/5 (Watling 52*, Mitchell 55*) after 112 overs.

And now Watling has 50! Another perfectly timed knock right when the Black Caps needed it from Watling, this one comes off 180 balls with seven boundaries.

The partnership is 113 runs between Watling and Mitchell.

3:04pm: NZ 294/5 (Watling 44*, Mitchell 53*) after 109 overs.

Fifty on debut for Mitchell! A cover drive off Stokes takes him to 49, before another pull sees him raise the bat on Test debut. It comes from 122 balls, with five fours and one six.

That also raises the 100 partnership between Watling and Mitchell.

2:43pm: NZ 272/5 (Watling 40*, Mitchell 39*) after 104 overs

These two are really starting to wear England down. They've now added 81 for the sixth wicket, albeit in no rush.

England meanwhile, look spent. The tourists are out of ideas to try and grab a wicket, struggling as the ball starts to age. To make matters worse, they have no frontline spin option, Root and Denly having to chip in as part timers.

We've just had drinks, around an hour to go before tea.

1:58pm: NZ 254/5 (Watling 33*, Mitchell 28*) after 94 overs

We're back after lunch. Watling's played the shot of the day so far, driving Curran through the covers for four off the back foot.

The partnership between Mitchell and Watling is now 63.

1:02pm: NZ 248/5 (Watling 29*, Mitchell 26*) after 90 overs

The Black Caps have negotiated the morning session on day two of the second Test against England, reaching lunch at 248/5 in Hamilton.

After making an unbeaten 101 on day one, Tom Latham could add just four to his overnight score, losing his off stump after leaving a delivery from Stuart Broad coming around the wicket.

Latham's overnight partner Henry Nicholls wouldn't fare much better, caught in the deep by Broad after attempting to hook Sam Curran.

Nicholls' dismissal saw debutant Daryl Mitchell join first Test double centurion BJ Watling at the crease, the pair adding 50 for the sixth wicket off 127 balls.

The 28-year-old debutant looked assured with the bat after replacing the injured Colin de Grandhomme

The right hander opened his account with a sturdy pull shot off Chris Woakes, adding a straight six off the bowling of Joe Denly.

The new ball after 80 overs failed to reap any rewards for England, although Mitchell was fortunate to survive a close LBW shout from Broad, however the visitors had no umpire reviews after two unsuccessful challenges.

Mitchell and Watling batted through the rest of the session, their partnership an unbroken 57 runs heading into the afternoon session at Seddon Park.

12:42am: NZ 241/5 (Watling 25*, Mitchell 23*) after 85 overs

Watling and Mitchell have added a 50-run partnership, while England have taken the new ball.

Good solid Test match batting from this pair, with no real risks being taken. Mitchell has though deposited Joe Denly 110m over long on with a beautiful straight six.

Lunch is in around 15 minutes.

11:29am: NZ 202/5 (Watling 7*, Mitchell 6*) after 68 overs

After Latham fell adding just four to his overnight score, Nicholls has joined him back in the sheds, out hooking Curran straight to Broad at fine leg.

Debutant Darly Mitchell has come in and opened his Test match account with a lovely pull shot to the boundary, while BJ Watling is his usual self at the other end.

The new ball is due in 12 overs.

NZ: 186/4 (Nicholls 13, Watling 0) after 57 overs

The Black Caps have lost day one hero Tom Latham early on the second day in Hamilton.

Latham, who was 101 not out overnight, hit a beautiful on-drive for four off Stuart Broad, but three deliveries later he left a delivery from around the wicket that nipped back to hit off stump.

Day preview: New Zealand will look to build an imposing first innings total after centurion Tom Latham put them in a strong position on the rain-shortened day one of the second Test in Hamilton.