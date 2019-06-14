TODAY |

Southee to captain Black Caps, Williamson and Boult rested for Sri Lanka T20s

Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in the upcoming T20 series against Sri Lanka, with regular captain Kane Williamson and Trent Boult rested.

Both Williamson and Boult will head home to New Zealand after the second and final Test against Sri Lanka beginning on Thursday in Colombo.

"Following that amazing ride in the ODI World Cup, it's exciting to begin setting our sights on another world event," selector Gavin Larsen said.

"The series in Sri Lanka will be a challenging one against a team who are tough to beat in their own conditions.

"Kane and Trent played an enormous role in our recent World Cup campaign and with a big summer ahead, we see it as a good opportunity to give them a rest."

Elsewhere, Northern Districts' wicketkeeper batsman Tim Seifert returns to the Black Caps, having been overlooked for this year's World Cup in England.

The T20 International series between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka begins on September 1 in Kandy.

Black Caps: Tim Southee (c), Todd Astle, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor.

Tim Southee and Kane Williamson at Trent Bridge. Source: Photosport
