Southee auctions signed WTC final top for girl's cancer fight

Black Caps bowler Tim Southee is auctioning off one of his shirts from the World Test Championship final to raise money for brave young girl and her family.

Tim Southee celebrates the wicket of Rohit Sharma in the WTC final. Source: Photosport

Southee has put up one of his jerseys – signed by the entire team – on TradeMe in the hopes of raising funds for eight-year-old Hollie Beattie.

Hollie was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer called neuroblastoma in 2018 and her family have been fighting with her since.

“My family first learned about Hollie’s story a couple of years ago through the cricket community and I have always been struck by the Beattie family’s perseverance, strength and positive attitude,” Southee said on the jersey’s auction page.

“Since hearing that Hollie required more treatment I have been trying to find a way to support in some small way."

Southee was instrumental in the eight-wicket win over India in Southampton last week, taking five wickets in the match of which four came in the crucial second innings.

“I am hopeful that this shirt can help contribute in some way to the Beattie family’s ongoing medical needs as Hollie continues to fight. As a parent my heart goes out to them as they battle on."

Tim Southee's signed jersey up for sale. Source: 1 NEWS

Hollie and her mum flew to Barcelona in January this year to continue treatment on the cancer in her brain and spinal fluid but the family has been hit with another painful setback.

“In April, their worst fears were realised when the cancer in Hollie's bone marrow relapsed and she had to be removed from the trial that she was already on,” Hollie’s Givealittle page says.

“The impact on the family left them devastated once again, but this time they were apart and unable to support each other in person.

“Thankfully Hollie is in Spain where the latest treatments are available in the form of immunotherapy for relapsed Neuroblastoma in bone marrow, but of course the family are now facing astronomical costs again for the treatment and their stay in Spain is likely to extend towards the end of this year.

“The strain they are under is unfathomable. It has been indicated that the new immunotherapy treatment will cost in the region of $300,000, which is overwhelming amount to be faced with yet again.

“We've done it before, and as a team we can do it again.”

It’s not the first time a Black Cap has helped Hollie’s cause with batsman Martin Guptill last year using a special bat in a T20 against the West Indies, which he later auctioned off to help.

“The Beattie family’s strength serves as a great reminder that whatever we may go through on the cricket field with success and failure it’s nothing compared to the challenges faced by those suffering with their health like Hollie,” Southee said.