South African opener Dean Elgar slumps to his knees after receiving sickening blow to head

Proteas opener Dean Elgar will stand down for the mandatory six days after suffering a concussion when he was struck by a bouncer from Umesh Yadav in the third Test against India.

Batting on the third day, Elgar misjudged the delivery and ducked into the bumper, which struck him flush on the helmet above the ear, with the ball rebounding back down the pitch.

"The opening batsman will be closely monitored over the next 24 hours, followed by reassessment every 24 hours until signs and symptoms resolve," the Proteas said in a statement.

"The soonest he can return to play is in six days' time in keeping with the standard concussion management protocol."

Elgar, who retired hurt on 16 after being stuck prior to tea, didn't come out to bat after the break and South Africa opted for Theunis de Bruyn as his concussion replacement.

At the end of the day’s play in Ranchi India is two wickets from a 3-0 series whitewash after 16 wickets fell over the three sessions.

South Africa finished the third day at 132-8 following on in their second innings on Monday with Mohammed Shami (3-10) and Umesh Yadav (2-35) sharing five wickets.

The visitors are still 203 runs adrift of India's first innings total of 497-9.

The opener retired hurt after being struck by a bouncer from Indian paceman Umesh Yadav during the third Test. Source: SKY
