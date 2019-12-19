TODAY |

South African great Jacques Kallis named new batting coach

Source:  1 NEWS

Jacques Kallis is the latest South Africa great to join the national side's backroom team, signing on as batting consultant ahead of the Test series against England.

Jacques Kallis of South Africa. Source: Photosport

Kallis, the Proteas' record run-scorer with 13,206, follows in the footsteps of old team-mates Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher, who have been appointed as interim team director and head coach respectively.

Kallis, one of the greatest all-rounders in history, played 519 times for South Africa across all formats before his retirement in 2014.

He will begin working immediately with the squad at their training camp in Pretoria.

South Africa have also confirmed the appointment of Charl Langeveldt as bowling consultant.

Langeveldt, who will commence his new role "as quickly as can be arranged", took 100 one-day international wickets in 72 appearances for his country and previously coached South Africa's bowlers from 2015 to 2017, before taking on positions with Afghanistan and more recently Bangladesh.

South Africa will play four Tests against the English, starting with the Boxing Day encounter in Centurion, Gauteng.
 

Cricket
Africa
