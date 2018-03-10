South African fans utilise SBW masks to taunt Australia's David Warner

South African cricket fans are rubbing salt into the wounds of Australian batsman David Warner, creating masks of All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams to taunt the temperamental opener on day one of the second Test between the two sides in Port Elizabeth last night.

South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks Source: Twitter/Dan Nicholl

Following the infamous off-field spat between Warner and South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, South African fans are targeting the Australian vice-captain, using images of Williams in an attempt to get under his skin.

Williams and Warner's wife Candice were exposed in a toilet tryst in 2007, something that de Kock allegedly brought up during the first Test match in Durban - sending the Australian batsman into a rage.

Warner was fined $14,500 for his response to the incident.