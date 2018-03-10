 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


South African fans utilise SBW masks to taunt Australia's David Warner

share

Source:

1 NEWS

South African cricket fans are rubbing salt into the wounds of Australian batsman David Warner, creating masks of All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams to taunt the temperamental opener on day one of the second Test between the two sides in Port Elizabeth last night.

South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

Source: Twitter/Dan Nicholl

Following the infamous off-field spat between Warner and South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, South African fans are targeting the Australian vice-captain, using images of Williams in an attempt to get under his skin.

The Australian batsman was snapped provoking Quinton de Kock.
Source: ESPN

Williams and Warner's wife Candice were exposed in a toilet tryst in 2007, something that de Kock allegedly brought up during the first Test match in Durban - sending the Australian batsman into a rage.

Warner was fined $14,500 for his response to the incident.

Australia collapsed on the opening day, bowled out for 243 while South Africa are 39/1 in their first innings reply.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

South African fans utilise SBW masks to taunt Australia's David Warner

02:30
2
The shotput champion hasn't competed in the last 18 months.

Kiwi legend Dame Valerie Adams tops off Hamilton shot put national title with late 2010 gold medal presentation

00:29
3
The Highlanders defeated the Stormers 33-15 in Dunedin.

Highlanders showcase exquisite passing skills as Aaron Smith punishes Stormers with stunning late try


4
Sit skiier Corey Peters competing in Sochi

Winter Paralympics preview: Three Kiwis targeting success on slopes of PyeongChang

00:15
5
The 19-year old opened the scoring for Newcastle in their 19-18 win over Manly.

Teen sensation Kayln Ponga scores on dream debut as Knights sneak past Sea Eagles

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:01
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

00:32
Orchard owner Jordan Alison told 1 NEWS the jet boat was used to evacuate people trapped in a two-story house.

Raw video: Jet boat negotiates flooded Napier orchard to pull off dramatic rescue

The jet boat was used to evacuate people stranded in their two-story home.

02:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Be prepared for 'strong winds, very heavy rain' on Monday as chance of Cylone Hola hitting the North Island looms

TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett says "one of the scenarios" for the cyclone is that it will hit the top of New Zealand late Monday.

00:54
Jordan Alison's cherry orchard was turned into a lake in the torrential rains yesterday.

Watch: 'Like Niagra Falls' - Napier orchard manager describes traumatic scenes as deluge of rain leaves crops waterlogged

A jet boat was required to rescue people stranded in their homes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 