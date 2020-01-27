TODAY |

South Africa thrash White Ferns to complete ODI series victory

Source:  1 NEWS

The White Ferns have been hammered in the second ODI against South Africa at Eden Park Outer Oval, surrendering the series with an eight-wicket defeat.

Bowled out for just 115 in their innings after winning the toss and batting first, the White Ferns had hope of pulling off an unlikely victory after captain Sophie Devine removed South African opener Laura Wolvaardt in the fourth over.

New Zealand's hopes were raised again, as Jess Kerr's maiden ODI wicket reduced South Africa to 57/2.

Devine taking the catch to dismiss Lizelle Lee for 38.

However, that would be it for the White Ferns, as South Africa's third-wicket partnership of Sune Luus (37 not out) and Mignon du Preez (35 not out) added 60 runs.

The visitors reaching 117/2 in just the 24th over to complete the victory.

The loss sees the White Ferns fall 2-0 behind in the three-match series, with the final match of the series to be played at Hamilton's Seddon Park on Thursday.

