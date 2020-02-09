TODAY |

South Africa seal last-over victory over White Ferns to keep T20 series alive

Source:  1 NEWS

An all-round display from captain Sophie Devine wasn't enough for the White Ferns to complete a T20 series victory over South Africa, losing by five-wickets at the Basin Reseve in the third match of five.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The visitors took a five-wicket victory over New Zealand at the Basin Reserve. Source: SKY

Already 2-0 up in the best of five series, the White Ferns could seal victory with two games to spare heading into this afternoon's clash.

Winning the toss and batting first, Devine led the way for the White Ferns at the Basin Reserve, top scoring with 77 from 57 balls, as New Zealand posted 153/5 from their 20 overs.

Suzie Bates making the only other contribution of note, run out for 23 from 18.

Fresh from her effort with the bat, Devine took the new ball alongside Jess Kerr, the skipper striking in her first over, removing Laura Wolvaardt for just one run, caught by Lea Tahuhu.

Devine later dismissed fellow opener Lizelle Lee out for 18, caught by Lauren Down to leave South Africa wobbling at 56/3.

However, a 46-run partnership between captain Dane van Niekerk and Mignon du Preez saw South Africa creep towards their target, needing 11 from the final over - bowled by Devine.

Taking three runs from the first two balls, a huge six over the leg side from Chloe Tryon swung the match in South Africa's favour, Sune Luus hitting the winning run with one ball to spare.

The two sides will meet again at the Basin Reserve tomorrow, before finishing the series in Dunedin on Thursday.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Jordie Barrett belts record 63m monster penalty in Hurricanes' win over Jaguares
2
Israel Adesanya turns pre-fight staredown into dance off against Yoel Romero
3
All Blacks rest orders cost Fekitoa, Naholo their Test careers, says Tony Brown
4
NZR boss calms fears of South African rugby exit: 'People that we trust'
5
Hurricanes get first win of 2020 with last-gasp victory over Jaguares
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Martin Guptill eyes 2023 Cricket World Cup - 'Hopefully I can stick around'

Still got it: Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting whet appetite for bushfire charity game in net session

Stars win through to BBL final after horrible dropped catch by Thunder keeper

NZ lose U19 World Cup semi-final as Bangladesh wins through to its first final ever