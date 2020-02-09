South Africa seal last-over victory over White Ferns to keep T20 series alive

An all-round display from captain Sophie Devine wasn't enough for the White Ferns to complete a T20 series victory over South Africa, losing by five-wickets at the Basin Reseve in the third match of five.

Already 2-0 up in the best of five series, the White Ferns could seal victory with two games to spare heading into this afternoon's clash.

Winning the toss and batting first, Devine led the way for the White Ferns at the Basin Reserve, top scoring with 77 from 57 balls, as New Zealand posted 153/5 from their 20 overs.

Suzie Bates making the only other contribution of note, run out for 23 from 18.

Fresh from her effort with the bat, Devine took the new ball alongside Jess Kerr, the skipper striking in her first over, removing Laura Wolvaardt for just one run, caught by Lea Tahuhu.

Devine later dismissed fellow opener Lizelle Lee out for 18, caught by Lauren Down to leave South Africa wobbling at 56/3.

However, a 46-run partnership between captain Dane van Niekerk and Mignon du Preez saw South Africa creep towards their target, needing 11 from the final over - bowled by Devine.

Taking three runs from the first two balls, a huge six over the leg side from Chloe Tryon swung the match in South Africa's favour, Sune Luus hitting the winning run with one ball to spare.