 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


South Africa move top of ODI rankings after pummelling Sri Lanka

share

Source:

Associated Press

South Africa moved to the top of the one-day international rankings as they beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs at Centurion today to seal a 5-0 series whitewash.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 07: Quinton de Kock of the Proteas during the 4th ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka at PPC Newlands on February 07, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Quinton de Kock of the Proteas during the 4th ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka at PPC Newlands.

Source: Getty

The victory was set up by openers Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock, who both hit centuries as South Africa amassed 384-6 after they were sent in on an excellent batting surface.

Sri Lanka never threatened to overhaul that total, but batted out its 50 overs for the first time in the series to finish on 296-8 thanks to Asela Gunaratne's maiden ODI century.

Amla and De Kock shared an opening stand of 187, and in the process continued their extraordinary form at Centurion.

Amla's 154 was his fourth consecutive hundred on the ground, while De Kock made it four centuries in his last five games at Centurion as he hit 109 from 87 balls.

De Kock also kept up his 100 percent conversion rate of fifties to hundreds at the venue, and became the fastest wicketkeeper-batsman to 3000 ODI runs, reaching the landmark in his 74th innings.

He was the first to bring up his hundred on Friday, doing so in 80 deliveries before falling to fast bowler Suranga Lakmal.

Amla anchored the innings perfectly, but also lashed out toward the close as South Africa added 110 runs in the final 10 overs.

He struck five sixes in his 134-ball knock, and was dismissed only in the penultimate over.

Sri Lanka's reply was stunted by the loss of early wickets, as Chris Morris struck twice up front and Wayne Parnell backed him up with two more.

When Imran Tahir bowled Dhananjaya de Silva, the tourists slumped to 82 for five in the 14th over and were never likely to come back.

However Gunaratne steadied the innings and put on 93 for the sixth wicket with Sachith Pathirana (56), then added an unbroken 97 for the ninth wicket with Lakmal.

Gunaratne finished unbeaten on 114, while Morris recorded career-best figures of 4-31.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:13
1
Francois Pienaar played alongside Van der Westhuizen in the 1995 Rugby World Cup where South Africa won against NZ in the final.

'He was a rock star!' - former Springbok skipper pays touching tribute to Joost van der Westhuizen


00:25
2
The Indigenous side carved up the World All Stars team 34-8 in Newcastle.

Johnathan Thurston inspires Indigenous All Stars to massive win over World All Stars

00:39
3
The two newlyweds, McCaw and Gemma Flynn said despite their athletic careers the race was a daunting task.

'I can see how it's something you want to tick off' Richie and Gemma McCaw revel in Coast to Coast experience

4

Israel Dagg talks up new team mate, Digby Ioane ahead of maiden Brisbane Tens comp

5
The honour is thought to be the first of its kind.

Prime Minister Bill English set to take on shearing champion Sir David Fagan

01:03
The Department of Conservation says the whales that died yesterday will need to be buried in the sand dunes, or taken out to sea.

LIVE: Volunteers form human chain out at sea to stop pod of 200 more whales from coming to Farewell Spit

The surviving whales were left along on the beach overnight, with volunteers pulled off the beach.

02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.

00:33
Kelsey from Collingwood Area School has been at the spit all day for her first whale rescue.

Concerns as rescued Farewell Spit whales mill around low tide mark, unwilling to swim out

About 50 whales have been refloated today, but many seem unwilling to leave the rest of their imperilled social group.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ