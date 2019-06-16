South Africa get first World Cup win with Afghanistan thrashing

South Africa kickstarted their Cricket World Cup campaign with a nine-wicket win over Afghanistan under the Duckworth-Lewis method at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens.

Quinton de Kock hit 68, including eight fours, and Hashim Amla was 41 not out in South Africa's 131-1 in 28.4 overs in reply to Afghanistan's 125 all out in 34.1 overs. Because of two rain disruptions, the match was reduced to 48 overs per team with South Africa chasing a winning target of 127.

Andile Phehlukwayo (17 not out) sealed victory by smashing the only six of the game.

Amla was cautious but effective in his 83-ball knock which took him to within 24 of the 8,000 ODI runs milestone.

De Kock's innings lasted 72 balls and he shared an opening partnership of 104 with Amla before he was caught by Mohammad Nabi off the bowling of Gulbadin Naib in the 23rd over. It was South Africa's first century stand of the tournament.

After defeats to England, Bangladesh and India, and a washout against West Indies, this was a must-win game for four-time semi-finalists South Africa.

But the Proteas still look unlikely to advance to the final four. South Africa are level on three points in the bottom half of the table with West Indies, Bangladesh and Pakistan but have played one more game.