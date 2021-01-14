Sophie Devine scores fastest century in women's T20 cricket history in emphatic style

Sophie Devine has celebrated good news for the New Zealand women's cricket team with a history-making performance.

By - Clay Wilson of rnz.co.nz

The White Ferns captain thumped the fastest century in women's T20 history, from just 36 balls, to lead Wellington to a 10-wicket win over Otago in their domestic T20 match in Dunedin today.

Devine, who was playing her first game in almost eight weeks and only left managed isolation on Sunday having returned from the Women's Big Bash League in Australia, finished with 108 not out from 38 balls.

The sublime display, which included nine sixes and nine fours, helped the defending champion Blaze reached their target of 129 in only the ninth over.

The 36-ball ton was two balls faster than the previous record for women's T20 matches held by Deandra Dottin, who reached three figures from 38 balls for the West Indies in an interenational match against South Africa in 2010.

It was also the fastest a century had been reached in New Zealand domestic T20 history, beating the 40-balls achieved by Black Caps opener Tim Seifert for Northern Districts in 2017.