Sophie Devine named player of the tournament at Australia's Big Bash

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine has been named player of the tournament in the Australian women's Big Bash League ahead of her semi-final tonight.

Sophie Devine of the Perth Scorchers plays a shot during the Women's Big Bash League cricket match between Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers on November 21, 2020 at North Sydney Oval, Australia. Source: Photosport

The Perth Scorchers allrounder edged Australian star Meg Lanning for the top individual award after scoring 448 runs at an average of 56 and a strike rate of 130.23 during the regular season. She also took five wickets.

Votes for the award are given on a 3-2-1 basis by each standing umpire at the end of every match, meaning a player can receive up to six votes per match during the season.

The WBBL confirmed Devine won with 31 votes, finishing ahead of Lanning (29 votes), Sydney Thunder's Heather Knight (28), Brisbane Heat's Grace Harris (22) and Sydney Sixers' Alyssa Healy (22). She also made the tournament team.

"It's all about leading from the front with the bat, especially opening the batting as well you really want to make an impact at the top of the order so it was nice to get some runs under the belt," she said.

Devine, who moved from the Adelaide Strikers to Perth this season, said she hopes to replicate her fine form tonight in her side’s semi-final against Lanning and the Melbourne Stars.

"It will be nice to be able to contribute with the ball hopefully and make an impact and I guess try and get those matchups right with who I can line myself up with their batting line-up.

The Perth Scorchers are chasing a first Women's Big Bash League title.

The Brisbane Heat play the Sydney Thunder in the other semi-final tomorrow night.