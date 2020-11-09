Sophie Devine century sparks Perth Scorchers win in Women's Big Bash

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine smashed 103 off 68 to lead her Perth Scorchers to victory over the Sydney Sixers in the women's Big Bash in Sydney.

Devine hit five fours and seven sixes as Perth scored 183/4.

Her century propelled the Scorchers to a 36-run win over Sydney who finished on 147/5.

"I hit a couple of shots today and 'Moons' (Mooney) came down and was like, 'What was that?' and I said, 'I actually don't know'," Devine said.

"I think that's a good sign for me that you're not thinking about things and it just comes naturally."