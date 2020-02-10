Sophie Devine celebrates after record-breaking maiden T20 hundred in big win over South Africa

Captain Sophie Devine smashed her maiden T20 century to lead the White Ferns to a 69-run win in the in the fourth T20 against South Africa at the Basin Reserve.

Devine became just the second Kiwi women, after teammate Suzie Bates, to smash a hundred in the shortest format when she slayed the South African to all parts in making 105 from 65 balls.

Devine and Bates put on 142 for the second wicket, the highest ever against a tier-one international women’s side.

The captain’s 105 led New Zealand to a total of 171/2.

It was a total they would defend easily, with Anna Peterson taking three for 14 as South Africa were bowled out for 102.

Devine’s century in the series-sealing win continues her remarkable run of form, having scored 54 not out, 61, 77 and 105 in the first four games of the series.