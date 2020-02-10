TODAY |

Sophie Devine celebrates after record-breaking maiden T20 hundred in big win over South Africa

Source:  1 NEWS

Captain Sophie Devine smashed her maiden T20 century to lead the White Ferns to a 69-run win in the in the fourth T20 against South Africa at the Basin Reserve.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The White Ferns recorded a resounding win over South Africa at the Basin Reserve on the back of the skipper’s dominant ton Source: SKY

Devine became just the second Kiwi women, after teammate Suzie Bates, to smash a hundred in the shortest format when she slayed the South African to all parts in making 105 from 65 balls.

Devine and Bates put on 142 for the second wicket, the highest ever against a tier-one international women’s side.

The captain’s 105 led New Zealand to a total of 171/2.

It was a total they would defend easily, with Anna Peterson taking three for 14 as South Africa were bowled out for 102.

Devine’s century in the series-sealing win continues her remarkable run of form, having scored 54 not out, 61, 77 and 105 in the first four games of the series.

She became the first women to score over 50 in five consecutive innings after scoring 72 in her last T20 against India last year.

Cricket
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Sonny Bill Williams pulls off vintage offloads in build-up to pair of Wolfpack tries
2
Warren Gatland gives rare insight into halftime talks after Chiefs' comeback wins
3
Jenny May Clarkson puts foot in mouth, tells Casey Kopua Silver Ferns 'didn't miss her' after retiring
4
Israel Adesanya turns pre-fight staredown into dance off against Yoel Romero
5
All Blacks rest orders cost Fekitoa, Naholo their Test careers, says Tony Brown
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
02:00

Black Caps hail Tim Southee's illness-defying performance against India
00:15

Black Caps take ODI series victory over India after bowlers seal Eden Park thriller

Black Caps limp to set India 274 to level ODI series at Eden Park

Two-metre tall bowling giant set to get his Black Caps debut in second ODI against India