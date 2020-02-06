Sophie Devine blitz sees White Ferns to T20 victory over South Africa

A trademark onslaught from captain Sophie Devine has seen the White Ferns take a five-wicket victory in their second T20 International against South Africa, giving New Zealand a 2-0 lead in the best of five series.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Winning the toss and bowling first in Hamilton, Devine's decision was vindicated almost immediately, Rosemary Mair removing South African opener Lizelle Lee in the second over.

Regular wickets would hurt South Africa, with only Mignon du Preez (40 from 26) offering any real resistance.

Three run outs would seriously dent South Africa's chances of a setting a defendable total, while Lea Tahuhu's 2/10 from four overs was the pick of the White Ferns' bowling. South Africa all out for 119 in the last over.

In response, the White Ferns were left teetering at 27/2 in their chase after both Rachel Priest and Suzie Bates were dismissed, however Devine was always looming as New Zealand's key player.

The aggressive opener plundered a quickfire half-century, including three consecutive sixes off Chloe Tryon, eventually out stumped for 61 from 43.

However, the damage was already done, with the White Ferns reaching their target with more than an over to spare.