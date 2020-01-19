Sophie Devine blitz leads Wellington Blaze to Women's Super Smash title

A batting masterclass from Sophie Devine has led the Wellington Blaze to a third consecutive Women's Super Smash title, defeating the Auckland Hearts by 36 runs.

As rain delayed the start of this afternoon's final in Wellington, a revised seven-over per side match saw Auckland captain Anna Peterson choose to bowl first at the Basin Reserve.

Blaze wicketkeeper Rachel Priest was given a life by the Hearts, dropped on eight as the hosts looked to force the tempo from the opening over.

But Priest's luck would run short, out not long after being given a life and caught on 14 by Lauren Down off the bowling of Bella Armstrong.

At the other end, Wellington captain Sophie Devine was in a destructive mood, taking 21 runs from one Peterson over. Devine would reach her half-century from 22 balls.

Devine's knock would come to an end the next ball, caught by Peterson to give Armstrong her second wicket, out for 54 from 23 balls with four fours and five sixes.

Despite losing their skipper the Blaze would post a very competitive 81/2 from their seven overs, Maddy Green and Rebecca Burns not out with 10 and two respectively.

In response, Auckland's chase was hampered from the very second over, opener Lauren Down out in the second over caught by Burns from the bowling of Deanna Doughty for four. The Hearts struggling at 5/1 needing 77 from 33 balls.

Captain Peterson wouldn't fare much better either, out for four dismissed by Jess Kerr, Auckland with a mountain to climb at 15/2 and needing 61 from the last four overs.

Katie Perkins was the next to fall, run out by Amelia Kerr attempting to pinch a single to mid on, reducing the Hearts to 22/3.

When Leigh Kasperek dismissed Bella Armstrong, the Hearts' target was effectively out of reach, caught by Devine and out for 13. Arlene Kelly's dismissal off the final ball of that same Kasperek over left Auckland needing 41 from the final six balls.