Something in the pitch? Australian first-class side suffer shocking collapse

New South Wales have been castled for just 32 by a rampant Tasmania today, their lowest ever score in Australian first-class cricket.

Former Australian seamer Jackson Bird did the majority of the damage, taking a career-best 7-18 as NSW failed to crack 20 overs in their miserable innings.

It is the fourth-lowest score in the history of Australia's first-class competition and surpasses NSW's previous worst of 53 against Tasmania at Hobart in 2007.

Only skipper Peter Nevill (10 not out) made it to double figures as Bird wreaked havoc after earlier smashing a career-best run-a-ball 54 with the bat.

The 34-year-old picked up three scalps in his first eight deliveries to leave the Blues reeling at 3-0, with Daniel Hughes, Daniel Solway and Kurtis Patterson all failing to score.

NSW collapsed to 5-17 at lunch and were all out shortly afterwards as Bird ran through the tail.

Everything fell in the 34-year-old's favour, including an edge off Trent Copeland that lobbed off the hands of third slip and was caught by Matthew Wade at first.

Bird, who has nine Tests to his name, reached the milestone of 300 Shield wickets with his fourth ball.

In-form all-rounder Sean Abbott didn't bat after splitting the webbing on his hand early on day one.