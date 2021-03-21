TODAY |

Something in the pitch? Australian first-class side suffer shocking collapse

Source:  AAP

New South Wales have been castled for just 32 by a rampant Tasmania today, their lowest ever score in Australian first-class cricket.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Tasmanian seamer took seven for 18 as NSW crumbled to be all out for just 32. Source: Cricket Australia

Former Australian seamer Jackson Bird did the majority of the damage, taking a career-best 7-18 as NSW failed to crack 20 overs in their miserable innings.

It is the fourth-lowest score in the history of Australia's first-class competition and surpasses NSW's previous worst of 53 against Tasmania at Hobart in 2007.

Only skipper Peter Nevill (10 not out) made it to double figures as Bird wreaked havoc after earlier smashing a career-best run-a-ball 54 with the bat.

The 34-year-old picked up three scalps in his first eight deliveries to leave the Blues reeling at 3-0, with Daniel Hughes, Daniel Solway and Kurtis Patterson all failing to score.

NSW collapsed to 5-17 at lunch and were all out shortly afterwards as Bird ran through the tail.

Everything fell in the 34-year-old's favour, including an edge off Trent Copeland that lobbed off the hands of third slip and was caught by Matthew Wade at first.

Bird, who has nine Tests to his name, reached the milestone of 300 Shield wickets with his fourth ball.

In-form all-rounder Sean Abbott didn't bat after splitting the webbing on his hand early on day one.

Tasmania were three for 61 at tea on the second day, with a lead of 362.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
'Greatest achievement' - Richie McCaw teased by wife with video of him playing bagpipes at Wiggles show
2
Goalkeeper scores dramatic injury time equaliser with clinical finish
3
Crusaders make Blues pay for ill-discipline to stay undefeated
4
NZ Olympic Committee disappointed overseas fans barred from Tokyo Games
5
Thousands of rowers descend on Cambridge for roaring return of Maadi Cup
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Black Caps' injury woes worsen for ODI series with Bangladesh as Ross Taylor ruled out of opening game
01:41

'We remember everything' - Bangladesh cricketers reflect on deadly Al Noor Mosque shooting two years on
00:37

Black Caps' speedster Lockie Ferguson turns out for club side in return from injury

Out or not out? Bizarre dismissal mars Sri Lanka v West Indies match