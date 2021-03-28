Sodhi stars in second innings as Black Caps roll Bangladesh in opening T20

The Black Caps have beaten Bangladesh by 66-runs in the first T20 of their three-match series in today at Hamilton's Seddon Park.

Helped by a few key batting performances in the first innings, the Black Caps found themselves in an ideal postion, defending a target of 211.

Ish Sodhi stood out in the second innings rapidly tearing through the Bangladeshi middle order.

Sodhi's first wicket came via a spectacular caught and bowled in the fifth over to dismiss Soumya Sakar.

Just a few balls later Sodhi struck again, clean bowling Mohammad Mithun and picking up two wickets in the same over.

He wasn't finished though, striking again two overs later, getting himself onto a hattrick with two consecutive dismissals.

Sodhi finished the match with four wickets for 28 runs off seven overs.

Bangladesh managed to find some resolve in the middle stages of the innings with Afif Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin putting up a 63 run partership.

Their efforts werent enough however with both batsmen unable to stick around.