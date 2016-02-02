Sodhi, Ronchi return as Black Caps name limited overs squads for South Africa

Ish Sodhi and Luke Ronchi have been recalled, as the Black Caps named their 14-man squad for both the T20 and ODI series' with South Africa.

Ish Sodhi of New Zealand during the One Day International Series match between South Africa and New Zealand. Source: Photosport

Ronchi returns to the side having picked up an injury in the T20 series with Bangladesh earlier this year, and will most likely keep wicket with Tom Latham keeping his place as a batsman alone.

Sodhi makes his comeback having been called into the New Zealand squad for the final ODI against Australia, despite not being included in the playing XI.

Selector Gavin Larsen praised Sodhi, with the young spinner adding to his game during his time playing in the Australian Big Bash League.

"Having two frontline spinners in the side gives us flexibility and Ish is an aggressive bowler who in the right conditions can be a real threat for us," Larsen said.

Batsman Colin Munro is the only real casualty of the ODI squad, dropped after a lean showing against Australia while keeping his place in the T20 side.

Larsen also commented that Munro's omission will mean a greater responsibility for all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

"Colin hasn’t quite shown the consistency he would like in the middle-order and we feel Jimmy is deserved of an opportunity with the bat at six," Larsen said.

South Africa's tour of New Zealand starts with a one off T20 at Eden Park on February 17.

T20 squad:

Kane Williamson (c), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Luke Ronchi (Wkt), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ben Wheeler.

ODI squad: