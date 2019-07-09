TODAY |

Soccer volleyball: The bizarre warm-up the Black Caps use to get 'competitive juices flowing'

The Black Caps are as professional as they come when it comes to playing cricket but things are a bit more lively when they're warming up for training sessions.

1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt went behind the scenes with the Black Caps in Manchester to find out about soccer volleyball - a fun exercise spinner Ish Sodhi says the team take very seriously.

"Soccer volleyball is a place for all our competitive juices to come together," he said.

"At the start of the season, you get two captains and they pick teams and throughout the season you have a tally-up of whoever has won the most.

"I think it's as important as winning a series for this team."

Sodhi added the competition is currently tied at 10 games a-piece heading into tonight's semi-final, meaning there's some extra inspiration for the Black Caps.

"It'd be nice if we win [the semi-final] and then play the final which means we'll have another chance to play and figure out who the winner is."

1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup to find out about the fun but serious exercise. Source: 1 NEWS
