Snorer in Rangiora: Ben Stokes underwhelms on Canterbury debut

England allrounder Ben Stokes has failed to make an impression for Canterbury as they were beaten by Otago in the opening round of the Ford Trophy.

Stokes, batting at No. 4, scored two runs off seven balls before playing a delivery from left-arm spinner Anaru Kitchen onto his stumps, leaving the Otago player pleased with his efforts.

"It's always good to get an international wicket as a domestic player, you always want to see how you are against those professionals at the top of the chain," Kitchen said.

Stokes then went wicketless in his nine overs, which cost 49 runs, including being hit for a six by lower order batsman Jacob Duffy.

Otago chased down their target of 222 for the loss of seven wickets. They had been 175-0 but survived the late scare to win with 15 balls to spare.

Former New Zealand opener Hamish Rutherford scored 100.

Most of the crowd in Rangiora, north of Christchurch, left well before the end of the match.

Stokes probably tried too hard, Canterbury head coach Gary Stead told media after the match.

"It's expected he was going to be a little bit rusty."

Stead said Stokes joining Canterbury has been "seamless", but the match didn't come off the way the English player would've hoped.

Stokes will have a chance to redeem himself as it's expected he will play for Canterbury in Auckland on Wednesday.

Christchurch-born Stokes hasn't played for England since an incident in Bristol on September 25 which left a man with a fractured eye socket.

The England and Wales Cricket Board placed him under suspension but the ban applies only to England matches and it has raised no objection to Stokes playing in New Zealand.

The 26-year-old signed a contract with the Canterbury earlier in the week, further fuelling speculation he could return in the Ashes.

Stokes is yet to break his silence regarding the brawl outside the Bristol nightclub. The cricketer will be gagged throughout his stint with Canterbury, after a request from his legal team.

UK police recently finalised an investigation into the incident and prosecutors must decide whether to charge England's vice-captain.

The England and Wales Cricket Board reiterated on Thursday it would not finalise Stokes' punishment, nor let the vice-captain play internationals, until a decision is made on charges.

