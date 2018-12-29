TODAY |

Smith, Warner bans leave Australia at risk of worst summer drought in decades

AAP
The immense void left by Steve Smith and David Warner's suspensions has been laid bare by a Test century drought and yet another Australian batting collapse.

Smith and Warner, who boast a combined 138 Tests worth of experience and have scored a total of 44 Test tons, have been sorely missed.

Australia have passed 300 just twice since the Cape Town cheating scandal, finishing 8-362 to salvage a draw in Dubai then combining for 326 in the first innings of the recent Test in Perth.

Usman Khawaja's epic 141 in Dubai is the only Test century scored by an Australian since the Newlands nightmare.

If no member of Tim Paine's team reaches three figures in Melbourne it will be the first time since 1991-92 that Australia enter the New Year's Test without at least one player having posted a ton in the home summer.

Australia's top six folded in their first innings of the third Test against India, surrendering in collapses of 3-29 and 3-13 on Friday.

Pat Cummins conceded “it's always going to be hard missing two of your best players”, pointing to Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli's output in the current series.

“We've known for nine months (that Smith and Warner won't be available),” Cummins told reporters.

“Others have to stand up.

“It probably highlights the class they've had in previous years but we've got find to find a way.”

Cummins is confident the incumbent batsmen, who will come under immense pressure if Australia lose at both the MCG and SCG, can get the job done.

“Everyone here is good enough. They've done it at the level below, all of them are the best (Sheffield) Shield players and most of them have done it for Australia before,” he said.

“We've definitely got the batsmen.

“Lots of boys have batted long periods of time this season. It doesn't feel like anyone is out of form or anything like that.

“Hopefully it just clicks soon and we'll be away.”

Peter Handscomb is the only batsman outside the XI in the mix to play the series finale in Sydney, unless selectors add in reinforcements to the 13-man squad.

Handscomb scored 70 in his BBL return but Australia are expected to prefer allrounder Mitch Marsh again.

The BBL is the only platform for Test aspirants to currently make their case.

The Sheffield Shield's mid-season break, instituted as part of the rise and rise of the BBL runs throughout the second half of this Test series but also a two- Test contest between Australia and Sri Lanka that follows.


By the numbers
*No Australian has scored a century in the current four-Test series against India.

*If that trend continues, it will mark the first time since 1991-92 that Australia haven't celebrated at least one century in a home summer before the New Year's Test.

*In 1991-92, there were only two Tests before the New Year's Test. Australia defeated India in both of those games comfortably, winning by 10 wickets and eight wickets.

*Steve Smith and David Warner have scored a combined 44 Test tons, underlining how sorely they have been missed.

*Usman Khawaja is the only Australian Test batsman to reach three figures since the 2018 SCG Test. He scored 141 to help the visitors salvage a dramatic draw in Dubai against Pakistan.

India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates after getting Australia's Shaun Marsh, right, out LBW during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates after getting Australia's Shaun Marsh, right, out LBW during play on day three of the third cricket Test between India and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. Source: Associated Press
