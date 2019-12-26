TODAY |

Smith remonstrates with umpire over dead ball rule after being struck by Wagner

Source:  AAP

Steve Smith has remonstrated with umpire Nigel Llong as he left the MCG field at lunch on Boxing Day in a debate over cricket's dead-ball rule.

Steve Smith and umpire Nigel Llong. Source: Photosport

Australia were twice denied leg byes in the over before lunch when Smith was struck on the body by New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner, before taking off for a run.

In both instances, Smith faced a short ball from the left-arm quick which struck him high on the body before trickling behind the wicket.

Under cricket's laws, a leg bye can only be scored if the umpire is happy a shot has been attempted or the batsman has attempted to evade the ball.

Umpire Llong both times ruled that Smith had left the ball and let it strike him rather than "try and avoid being hit" in an absorbing first session where Australia lost 2-67.

Smith made a beeline for Llong when lunch was called and he and the umpire had an animated discussion for several seconds walking off the ground.

It came as Smith tried to find a way to counteract Wagner's barrage of short balls, with fields set to catch him out on the pull shot.

Smith has been caught pulling the ball in his last three Test innings against New Zealand, as well as when they last met in a one-day match during the World Cup.

