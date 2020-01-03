TODAY |

Smith, Labuschagne lay platform for huge Australian innings against Black Caps

Source:  1 NEWS

An unbeaten stand of 86 runs between Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith is threatening to bury the Black Caps on day one of the third Test against Australia.

Marnus Labuschagne hits Will Somerville for six Source: Photosport

The hosts are 181/2 at tea at the SCG.

Resuming at 95/1 after the lunch, Australia were rocked by the dismissal of opener David Warner, taken at leg gully by Colin de Grandhomme for 45, not adding to his score after the first break.

Undeterred at the other end, Labuschagne continued after the resumption, the leading run scorer of 2019 showing no signs of slowing down in the new year.

The right hander reached his half century from 97 balls, hitting four boundaries. Labuschagne teed off after reaching his milestone, depositing spinner Will Somerville into the stands for the first six of the Test.

The right hander offered a chance to the wilting Black Caps fielders, edging through a vacant slip cordon on 62.

He would go to tea not out with 73 to his name, in search of a fourth Test century.

Labuschagne was joined by Steve Smith, who appeared to struggle against the pace and bounce of Wagner early on in his innings. Having fallen to Wagner four times out of four for just 22 runs so far in the series, Smith took his time in getting set - scoring his first run after 39 balls faced.

After that though Smith would appear almost immovable, striking four boundaries in his unbeaten 42.

He is yet to pass 100 this series.

The pair added their 50 partnership for the third wicket, off 120 balls.

