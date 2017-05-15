 

Smattering of Black Caps begin to gear up for the upcoming IPL semi-finals

NZN

Up to six Black Caps could have a part to play in the Indian Premier League knockout phase after the semi-finalists were unveiled.

His fielding efforts however were in vein as his Delhi Daredevils side fell to the Royal Challengers.
Source: SKY

The top-qualifying Mumbai Indians will host the Rising Pune Supergiants in Tuesday's major semi-final after Pune leaped from fourth to second place in the final round.

A nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday was inevitable after the visitors were dismissed for 73, including a first-ball duck to Punjab's New Zealand opener Martin Guptill.

Mumbai may have to choose between Black Caps Mitchell McClenaghan and Tim Southee for one of their seamer spots.

McClenaghan's 18 wickets this season places him third in the competition but Southee was favoured for their last round-robin fixture. In just his third appearance of the season, the accomplished Southee took two wickets in a win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Pune's squad features IPL rookie paceman Lockie Ferguson, who has played just twice. He took a match-winning 2-7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in his most recent outing but hasn't been able to win inclusion since, with no more than four non-Indian players allowed in any game.

The elimination semi-final in Bangalore on Wednesday pits Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad against a Kolkata side which could pick both Colin de Grandhomme and Trent Boult.

After Anderson's one-handed blinder two days ago, here's another. Which was better?
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Despite his class, New Zealand skipper Williamson has played just six of 14 games for the defending champions. He has scored an impressive 232 runs at an average of 46.4.

Similarly, Black Caps strike bowler Trent Boult has made just five starts for Kolkata.

Allrounder de Grandhomme has been a regular, impressing with several hard-hitting cameos.

