Sixers-Hobart BBL clash washed out at SCG

Rain is usually cause for much consternation at the cricket but the bigger picture wasn't lost on Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes as their BBL clash was washed out.

Sydney Sixers players sign autographs after play is stopped due to rain during the Big Bash League match between the Sydney Sixers and the Hobart Hurricanes at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Source: Getty

Play stopped at the SCG after 6.4 overs on Thursday night, when the Sixers had reached 2-45.

The heavy covers remained in place until 9.25pm, when umpires finally gave up hope of an abridged contest that would have involved a five-over chase.

The second-placed Sixers' next clash is Saturday night's Sydney derby at Olympic Park, while seventh-placed Hobart host Adelaide on Sunday.

Sixers spinner Nathan Lyon, whose return to the BBL has been delayed because of a thumb injury, noted bushfires were at the back of players' minds as they waited in vain for the showers to stop.

"Can't really complain about rain at the moment. I'm all for the rain," Lyon told the Seven Network during the delay.

"Fingers crossed for the fans that we're able to get some cricket in, but also, hopefully it rains and stays around for a while."

Lyon and Tim Paine visited firefighters in Wingello after the SCG Test finished, an experience the offspinner noted "put a lot of things in perspective".

"It was a pretty amazing trip," Lyon said.

"To put a few smiles on the face of a few exhausted people was special ... the firefighters are heroes."

Hobart captain Matthew Wade opted to bowl on Thursday, knowing the Duckworth- Lewis-Stern method would be a factor if there were to be a result.

The Hurricanes enjoyed a bright start, removing talented opener Josh Philippe and English batsman James Vince within four balls.

Philippe was stumped after charging left-arm spinner Clive Rose, while Vince was caught behind off the bowling of Scott Boland.