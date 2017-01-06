Six hitting heroics earn Chris Lynn Aussie ODI call-up

George Bailey and Aaron Finch have been axed from Australia's ODI side, with uncapped duo Chris Lynn and Billy Stanlake included in a 14-man squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan.



Source: SKY

Australia made three changes to the squad that accounted for New Zealand 3-0 earlier this summer, calling up Lynn, Stanlake and Usman Khawaja in place of Bailey, Finch and allrounder Hilton Cartwright.



Khawaja is set to open alongside David Warner at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, when Australia's five-match ODI series against Pakistan starts.



Queensland batsman Lynn and paceman Stanlake, who have made a big impression on national selectors during the Big Bash League, could make their ODI debuts at home in the same match.



Glenn Maxwell has been retained in the squad but former skipper Bailey and Finch, both over the age of 30, face uncertain futures after being dumped.



"George has scored one fifty in his past 10 ODIs and, while his form has not been disastrous, it has not been to his usual standard," chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said.



"So we have decided to look at younger players in the middle order in this instance.

