'This side's always found a way' - Black Caps eyeing fourth straight Test series win

Black Caps batting coach Craig McMillan spoke of the pride he has for his side, staring at the prospect of a fourth straight Test series victory, preparing to face Sri Lanka on Boxing Day in Christchurch.

With home victories over the West Indies and England last summer, coupled with a sensational away win over Pakistan in the UAE earlier this month, the Black Caps can notch a fourth straight series win, something that at one point may have only seemed a dream to supporters in New Zealand.

Speaking to media today, McMillan opened up about the prospect of a fourth straight series victory.

"It would mean a lot," he began.

"When you talk about international sport, and cricket in general, you talk about consistency.

"We're very proud of our home record, that's one of the challenges for us now - this is a one-off Test match where the series is on the line, there's a lot to play for."

The Black Caps' failure to win against Sri Lanka in the opening Test in Wellington mean that even with a win in Christchurch, the team won't be able to rise to second in the world rankings, although McMillan says that the coaching staff are still immensely proud.

"We've been challenged in a lot of areas, in a lot of different conditions, and this side's always found a way.

"They're just finding a way to win, to perform well, which as a coach is all you can ask.

"The challenge for us is to do that for another five days, and make sure that we get on top of Sri Lanka and we win the series, which ultimately, you're trying to do."

The Boxing Day Test with Sri Lanka will see the winner take the two-match series. Source: 1 NEWS
