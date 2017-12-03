 

Shaun Marsh century puts England on the back foot in second Ashes Test

Shaun Marsh has batted Australia into a position of complete dominance at dinner on day two of the inaugural pink-ball Ashes Test, posting an unbeaten ton to help the hosts reach 7-409.

The Australian batsman bought up his fifth Test ton on day two in Adelaide.
Source: SKY

Asked to bat first at Adelaide Oval, Australia have embarrassed and infuriated England's attack in the first innings of the day-night match.

Steve Smith's side resumed at 4-209, with Marsh on 20.

They slipped to 5-209 when Stuart Broad trapped Peter Handscomb lbw with the third delivery of the day then screamed in the Victorian's face.

But Marsh, who started his knock at 8.47pm on Saturday night and has almost spent twice as long at the crease as any other batsman in the match, was a picture of patience in a knock of 103 not out.

As was the case in Australia's 10-wicket win at the Gabba, Pat Cummins batted superbly to hammer home Australia's advantage.

Cummins (44no) and Marsh have put on an unbeaten 98-run stand, all but breaking the visitors' spirit in an innings that has already spanned 145 overs.

"They are not far off begging for mercy," Shane Warne remarked on the Nine Network during Sunday's second session.

Marsh, barring an lbw dismissal on 29 that prompted a successful review and a chance on 102 that Alastair Cook and James Vince made a meal of, batted with with great composure to see off the second new ball then reach three figures on the cusp of the meal break.

The veteran brought up his milestone - and pushed Australia's total beyond 400 - with a powerful pull shot that sent the ball fizzing to the rope.

Marsh earlier played second fiddle in an 85-run stand with Tim Paine, who successfully reviewed an lbw dismissal on 24 before he was out pulling on 57.

