Shane Warne's bushfire relief auction passes $300,000 in less than 24 hours

Australian legend Shane Warne's attempt at fundraising for the Australian bushfire victims continues to swell, the auction for his famous baggy green cap passing AUS $300,000.

Shane Warne stands with his Baggy Green that is being auctioned. Source: Shane Warne / Facebook

With sporting stars across multiple codes undergoing various efforts to raise money for the thousands affected by the bushfires that are devastating parts of Australia, Warne has put his sacred baggy green cap up for auction, with cricket fans quick to pounce to try and snap up a piece of history.

Within less than 24 hours, the bid has risen to AUS $315,000, with more than three days still to go before the auction closes.

Warne took 708 Test wickets during his 145-Test career, retiring as the game's leading bowler, however that mark was passed by Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.

He joins the likes of tennis star Ash Barty, Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and many others on a long list of high-profile members of Australia's sporting community to announce fund-raising measures.

