Shane Warne's bushfire fundraising auction raises over $500,000

Bids from Shane Warne's baggy green cap have passed $500,000 after the cricket great put it under the hammer to raise funds for Australia bushfires victims.

Shane Warne stands with his Baggy Green that is being auctioned. Source: Shane Warne / Facebook

With sporting stars across multiple codes initiating various efforts to raise money for the thousands affected by the fires devastating parts of Australia, Warne put his sacred baggy green cap up for auction, with cricket fans quick to try and snap up a piece of history.

Listed for sale on Australian site Pickles Auctions, the top bid exceeds A$520,000, with all funds to be donated to those affected by the bushfires.

Warne's auction has also surpassed the previous sale record for an Australian Test cap, that of Sir Donald Bradman, which sold for A$425,000 in 2003.