TODAY |

Shane Warne's bushfire fundraising auction raises over $500,000

Source:  1 NEWS

Bids from Shane Warne's baggy green cap have passed $500,000 after the cricket great put it under the hammer to raise funds for Australia bushfires victims.

Shane Warne stands with his Baggy Green that is being auctioned. Source: Shane Warne / Facebook

With sporting stars across multiple codes initiating various efforts to raise money for the thousands affected by the fires devastating parts of Australia, Warne put his sacred baggy green cap up for auction, with cricket fans quick to try and snap up a piece of history.

Listed for sale on Australian site Pickles Auctions, the top bid exceeds A$520,000, with all funds to be donated to those affected by the bushfires.

Warne's auction has also surpassed the previous sale record for an Australian Test cap, that of Sir Donald Bradman, which sold for A$425,000 in 2003.

Bidding for Warne's baggy green closes tomorrow morning.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
'Get past that f****** gut' – England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed tirade caught by stump mics
2
Steven Adams dives on floor for hustle play in overtime win over Nets before greeting old teammate Kevin Durant
3
'The best ball I have bowled' declares Afghani sensation after third career hat-trick
4
Michael Fatialofa's wife asks for prayers, better hospital access to injured rugby star
5
Scott Robertson backed for European coaching role after missing All Blacks job
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Thunder spinner Chris Green's World T20 hopes dashed after being reported for illegal action

00:15

Sixers prevail in BBL despite stunning hat-trick from Adelaide's Rashid Khan

Tom Latham breaks finger, Trent Boult 'touch-and-go' for India T20 series

Cricket Australia weighing up charity match for bushfire crisis fundraiser