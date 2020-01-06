TODAY |

Shane Warne's baggy green sells for over $1m in bushfire relief auction

Source:  1 NEWS

Cricket legend Shane Warne has single-handedly raised $1,007,500 for the victims of the Australian bushfires, with his famous baggy green cap selling in an online auction today.

Shane Warne stands with his Baggy Green that is being auctioned. Source: Shane Warne / Facebook

After Warne's auction passed $500,000 last night, the final hours saw a bidding war erupt between two prospective buyers, 'W.C' and 'M.C' - both of New South Wales.

The bidding war continued for nearly 10 minutes after the scheduled close, M.C. the winner.

Warne's auction has also surpassed the previous sale record for an Australian Test cap, that of Sir Donald Bradman, which sold for A$425,000 in 2003.

The leg-spinner took an at the time record 708 Test match wickets in his career, representing Australia 145 times at the highest level of cricket.

