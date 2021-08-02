TODAY |

Shane Warne tests positive for Covid-19

Source:  AAP

Shane Warne has missed London Spirit's clash with Southern Brave in the new English cricket limited-overs competition The Hundred after he was one of two members of the team's coaching staff to test positive for Covid-19.

Shane Warne. Source: Photosport

The former Australia spinner is the head coach of the men's team for the Lord's-based franchise but he was forced to sit out today's match after feeling unwell.

A club statement read: "London Spirit men's head coach Shane Warne will be absent from today's match against Southern Brave at Lord's.

"After feeling unwell this morning, Shane returned a positive lateral flow test and will isolate from the squad and support staff whilst he awaits PCR results.

"A second member of the team management is self-isolating after also returning a positive test. No players have been impacted."


Cricket
Coronavirus Pandemic
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Italian sprinter becomes new 100m Olympic champion
2
Emma Twigg's wife 'burst into tears' after Tokyo triumph
3
Black Ferns Sevens perform emotional haka after medal ceremony
4
Sevens star Tui goes viral with brilliant post-match interview
5
Screams and tears of delight as high jumpers share gold
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE

Five charged with assaulting police, resisting arrest in Sydney

Covid-19 in Fiji: 1121 new cases, six more deaths confirmed

French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

Fears Sydney families 'hiding' virus for fear of losing incomes