Shane Warne laughs off idea Aussies should play like Black Caps - 'The Kiwis? No thanks'

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has bluntly expressed his opinion on suggestions the Baggy Greens should play more like the Black Caps - don't.

The Australian cricket team's culture has come under the spot light after the ball-tampering saga that saw both captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner handed 12 month bans for their involvement.

But the former leg-spinner laughed off the idea the Australians should look across the Tasman Sea for cultural inspiration during a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph.

"I don't think we want to play like the Kiwis, which I heard someone say. I mean c'mon. The Kiwis? No thank you," he said.

"But we probably want something in between the Kiwis and Australia at the moment. I want us to play hard but fair, tough, uncompromising cricket, but shake hands and play in the spirit of the game and show good sportsmanship."

Warner wasn't so polite about the Australians either.

"I have noticed there is a lot of whingeing coming out of the Australian camp in recent times, about the opposition and things like that. I think that's un-Australian, I have never really heard any Australian sides do that."

However, The 48-year-old said there's hope for the team with the appointment of new head coach Justin Langer.

"I know what Justin [Langer] is like as a person, he's a hard worker, he's disciplined, he instils toughness in guys, he'll have great values with the group.