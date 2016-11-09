 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Shane Warne laughs off idea Aussies should play like Black Caps - 'The Kiwis? No thanks'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has bluntly expressed his opinion on suggestions the Baggy Greens should play more like the Black Caps - don't.

SHANE WARNE & MICHAEL CLARKE - 23.11.2013 Brisbane Gabba Cricket Ground. Day 3 of the First Ashes Test 2013/14 Australia v England. This image is for Editorial Use Only. Any further use or individual sale of the image must be cleared by application to the Manager Sports Media Publishing (SMP Images). PHOTO : Scott Davis SMP IMAGES

Shane Warne and Michael Clarke.

Source: Photosport

The Australian cricket team's culture has come under the spot light after the ball-tampering saga that saw both captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner handed 12 month bans for their involvement.

But the former leg-spinner laughed off the idea the Australians should look across the Tasman Sea for cultural inspiration during a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph

"I don't think we want to play like the Kiwis, which I heard someone say. I mean c'mon. The Kiwis? No thank you," he said.

"But we probably want something in between the Kiwis and Australia at the moment. I want us to play hard but fair, tough, uncompromising cricket, but shake hands and play in the spirit of the game and show good sportsmanship."

Warner wasn't so polite about the Australians either.

"I have noticed there is a lot of whingeing coming out of the Australian camp in recent times, about the opposition and things like that. I think that's un-Australian, I have never really heard any Australian sides do that."

However, The 48-year-old said there's hope for the team with the appointment of new head coach Justin Langer.

"I know what Justin [Langer] is like as a person, he's a hard worker, he's disciplined, he instils toughness in guys, he'll have great values with the group.

"As a figure head he's a good appointment, and it has come at the right time. Hopefully he'll help the team make us all proud of Australian cricket team again. That's what we want."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:52
1
The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in Georgia.

'It is going to be a step up' - talented Auckland back Tanielu Tele'a swaps Manu Samoa jersey for Baby Blacks


02:41
2
John Akau’ola switched from league to union three years ago and is set to represent NZ at the World Rugby Championship U20 in France

Video: 'I didn't think I was going to be good at it' - cross-code youngster John Akau'ola's rise to Baby Blacks honours helps him step out of older brother's NRL shadow

00:29
3
Billy cut some serious shapes in his New York League of YES game.

This will make you smile - young baseballer with Down syndrome busts out brilliant dance moves after home run

4

Sydney rugby club investigate after player with Kiwi heritage racially abused

5
SHANE WARNE & MICHAEL CLARKE - 23.11.2013 Brisbane Gabba Cricket Ground. Day 3 of the First Ashes Test 2013/14 Australia v England. This image is for Editorial Use Only. Any further use or individual sale of the image must be cleared by application to the Manager Sports Media Publishing (SMP Images). PHOTO : Scott Davis SMP IMAGES

Shane Warne laughs off idea Aussies should play like Black Caps - 'The Kiwis? No thanks'

00:48
‘Excuse me’ – David Parker chokes up while remembering plight of homeless 11-year-old girl

Watch: 'Still brings me to tears' - Emotional Minister David Parker close to crying as he recalls story of homeless 11-year-old girl during poverty speech today

The Economic Development Minister was delivering a post-Budget speech when he told the audience about an RNZ interview last year.

St John Ambulance (file picture).

Person critically injured in animal attack near Raglan

The victim has been transported to a medical facility.

02:40
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

Most read story: 'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

When it does rupture, the earthquake is expected to be magnitude 8 or above, which is likely to affect almost all of the South Island badly.

01:09
Some would come from reprioritisation, which is pulling money from other sectors.

John Armstrong's analysis: Budget went some way to meeting Labour's unrealistic election promises

Grant Robertson needed to give health a cash injection while avoiding getting into huge debt, says our columnist.

Man charged over sexually motivated attack on female jogger in Auckland, police say same man linked to other nearby 'incidents'

The victim suffered minor injuries and was left shaken by the incident on May 11.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 